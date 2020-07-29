Jailed ex-Air Marshal Mamu, pays N.5m fine to regain freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Air Force Air Vice Marshal Alkali Mohammadu Mamu, jailed over bribery charges, has regained his freedom after paying N500, 000 fine.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had on July 15 jailed Mamu in one of the four-count charges of bribery filed against him by the EFCC.

The three-member panel of justices, comprising Justices Abdu Aboki and Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, which was read by Justice Yargata Byenchit Nimpar, upturned Mamu’s acquittal by an FCT High Court in July 2018 after faulting the grounds for the rejection of his confessional statement by the lower court, and sentenced him to two years jail term or option of fine N500, 000.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir, confirmed that the retired air chief opted to pay the fine of N500, 000 to regain his freedom.

The lawyer said the defence team had since paid into the coffers of the federal government and have been issued with certificate of compliance.

Mamu was charged by the EFCC on Nune 21, 2016 on a four-count charge of allegedly collecting a cash gift of $300,000 and N5.9m for purchase of Range Rover Evoque.

While, acquiting the defendant in July 2018, Justice Salisu Garba Garba held that the EFCC failed to establish any case against him.

