 Izala urges Kaduna govt to lift ban on Juma’at prayer

The Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Zaria branch, on Thursday appealed to the Kaduna State Government to lift the ban on Juma’at congregation prayers.

In a letter signed by the Chairman of JIBWIS, Zaria, Sheikh Sani Yakubu, and addressed to the state governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, the group said Juma’at prayers can serve as good enlightenment platforms to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The letter made available to our correspondent also stated that the need for citizens to continue to adhere to the preventive measures put in place by the state government can be propagated during the Friday sermons.

It reads in part: “Your efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus in Kaduna state are commendable. We are also praying to Allah to bring this plague to an end.

“However, we are urging you to lift the ban on Juma’at prayers in order to use the holy day for prayers. In our view, prayer is part of the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic and Friday is a sacred day for Muslims as such serves as avenue where prayers are accepted.

“Juma’at prayer takes maximum of 30 minutes as against other business transactions. Neighbouring state of Katsina has since lifted the ban on Juma’at congregational prayers. We are therefore calling on Kaduna to follow suit.”

