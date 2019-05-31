Iya Abbas: A Clarion call for Speakership

ADVERTISEMENT

Democracy, as a system of government, thrives on three tiers, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.

The role of the legislature in this tripartite arrangement cannot be overemphasised; most importantly aside providing checks and balances, it is the primary driver of supporting the vision and mission of the executive.

In Adamawa, there are signs of a breath of fresh air, a promise of inclusive leadership and growth away from the single mindedness and lack of participatory democracy that plagued the outgone administration.

As the government of Ahmadu Fintiri, settles to get to the work of governance in Adamawa State, it has become imperative that, a like-minded visionary, intelligent and vibrant person heads the Legislature as Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly in order to unlock the potentials of a highly endowed but beleaguered State.

As the State recovers the dignity and the resettlement of those affected by the ten-year Boko Haram Insurgency, it behoves on the state to fast track development in Health, Education, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Commerce, Science and technology, Peace, Security and stabilization.

The aforementioned sectors will benefit from the leadership qualities of Aminu Iya Abbas, a chartered accountant and experienced politician with enviable track records. He was a member in the 5th Adamawa state assembly and currently member-elect of Uba/Gaya constituency – Hong LGA.

His varying experiences prepared him for the role that he aspires for today, his mandatory NYSC was spent as an Audit Assistant at Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) – NYSC, between 2001-2002.

He later went to work for Sigma Securities Limited as Assistant Manager from 2002-2003, his quest for challenging experiences saw him again moving from Sigma to then newly established EFCC as a Course 1 member of the Commission – where he worked as Accountant, Cashier and Donor Fund Accountant and investigator.

He left after four years and joined the foremost oil giant African Petroleum as they were then known as a budget accountant for a year. A testament to his upward mobility and successes was expressed when he became a team leader, assistant manager and manager forensic of risk and compliance unit of the advisory arm of the prestigious KPMG Professional services between 2008 and 2011, until he answered the clarion call from his people to run for the Adamawa State House of Assembly between 2011-2015.

While at the House, Iya Abbas demonstrated an uncommon political leadership and team play earning him the respect of his colleagues and ensuring that his constituency benefited from quality representation.

He was at different times Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Leader and Chief Whip, Chairman, House Committee on Public Service and Labour, Vice Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Solid Minerals, Member, House Committees on Rural Development, Works, Land and Housing, Youths and Sports, House Services and House Selections –are some of the positions he held.

No doubt, his people skills and wealth of experience prompted the people to once again vote for him in the just concluded 2019 elections.

Iya Abbas comes to this aspiration with a sound academic pedigree, exposure through trainings of global best practices which has equipped him to handle tasks in forensic audit and investigations, procurement and managing treasury accounts – this, no doubt, is unmatched by several of his peers.

He holds a B.Sc in Accounting from Bayero University Kano and a Master’s Degree in Treasury Management from the same University. He also holds further certifications as a Fraud examiner, Association of chartered Taxation Institute ACTI and is an Associate of Chartered Accountants ACA. He is also a Fellow Chartered Accountant FCA.

The sum of his experiences and educational qualifications puts him head over shoulders over most of those that have covertly signified their intentions to vie for the Speakership.

A happily married man who is both at home with the downtrodden and the community at large. Indeed, to paraphrase Luis Pasture, chance has met a prepared mind in Aminu Iya Abbas. Indeed, the gavel fits his hand based on merit.

