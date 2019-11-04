IXPN upgrades core switches, offers 25GE and 40GE ports

  1. Home
By Opeyemi Kehinde, Lagos Published Date

The Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has acquired Switches capable of 25GE and 40GE ports for its entire network in Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, disclosed this yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He said the upgrade of the switches will help the company address the current and anticipated needs of its members, adding that it was aimed at improving performance, services and scalability that are critical to today’s evolving Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry.

He said the upgrade will provide more switching platforms for the Exchange customers that need high capacity, and also, boost the scalability of the exchange by accommodating more volume of traffic.

 

 

