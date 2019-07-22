Iwobi: I might quit Arsenal if Zaha signs

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal wide-man Alex Iwobi claims he may be forced to quit the club if they fulfil their ambition of signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace.

The Gunners have made no secret of their desire to sign the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international and have already had a bid of around £40 million ($50m) rejected for a player the Eagles value at closer to £80 million.

The presence of Zaha would limit Iwobi’s minutes at the Emirates and he says sitting on the sidelines would force him to consider his position.

“I am not one to chicken out,” the 23-year-old told The Sun . “I have had it all over the years, being told I’m not good enough.

“So whenever the chance comes I always try and prove I should be starting. But it’s going to be difficult if Zaha comes. He will add more stress.

“Obviously my joy is to play football and not just sit out.

“If it comes to that I would have no choice but to leave. But I would always put up a fight to play – that is what I’ve done all my life.”

Along with Zaha, pressure has been placed on Iwobi by the promotion of Reiss Nelson to the first-team by manager Unai Emery.

In addition the Gunners have been linked with Brazilians Malcolm and Everton, who also play as wide forwards.

