Iwobi fails to lift Everton as Manchester City win 3-1

By Joshua Odeyemi with agency report Published Date

Manchester City restored their five-point deficit to leaders Liverpool with an entertaining 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Gabriel Jesus headed in Kevin De Bruyne’s pinpoint cross to open the scoring on 24 minutes.

The lead lasted just nine minutes as Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Seamus Coleman’s goalbound effort over the line.

Yerry Mina was denied by Ederson and Raheem Sterling shot wide from 10 yards as both teams looked to go ahead.

That goal came from Riyad Mahrez, who scored with a 20-yard free-kick 19 minutes from time.

Shortly after Ederson denied Calvert-Lewin when through on goal, Sterling sealed the victory with a shot in off the bar.

City’s fourth league win in a row over Everton takes them to 16 points. Everton stay 15th with seven points.

