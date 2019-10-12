‘I’ve slept with Ronaldo more times than my wife!’ – Roberto Carlos

Former Brazil defender Roberto Carlos has lifted the lid on his time at Real Madrid.
The full-back, famed for his rocket of a left foot from dead-ball situations, was a key member of Real’s ‘Galactico’ sides, and he admitted that the players may have wielded too much power at the club in that era.
Carlos has fond memories of a “crazy” time, especially that spent with a friend from their early days back home in Brazil.
“I met Ronaldo in 1993 and from that moment we always shared a room,” he told Portuguese television, as quoted by AS. “I’ve slept more times with Ronaldo than my wife!
“Today when I’m looking back, I think; how is it possible that we got away with so much craziness?
“After every game, it was private jets left, right and centre. We’d meet at the private terminal at [Madrid airport] Barajas and [David] Beckham would be off god knows where, [Luis] Figo and [Zinedine] Zidane would be off somewhere or other, Ronaldo and me…and we had to train the day after tomorrow.
“I used to pray for Saturday fixtures so I could go to the Formula 1 on Sunday. It was private jets all over the place. It was crazy.”