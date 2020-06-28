I’ve never received bribe – Gov’ship aspirant

ADVERTISEMENT

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Ondo State, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, said he has never received bribe as no invoice stays more than two minutes on his table.

Oyedele, who said this in Abuja over the weekend, added that he had never given bribe to contractors as well.

Oyedele who is the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) challenged anyone with contrary information to present it.

A member of the APC Board of Trustees (BoT) and merger committee, Oyedele promised to turn around the fortune of his home state in education, healthcare, roads and infrastructure, agriculture, power, sports, security, business, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

He said, “We are prepared. We have the blueprint to transform the State. We have the solutions to all of the problems. We are not out to just complain. They have tried their best. But their best is not good enough for the people.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App