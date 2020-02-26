I’ve forgiven you, Justice Abang tells Metuh, lawyers

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who presided over the trial of Olisa Metuh, says he has forgiven the former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and his lawyers for humiliating him during the trial.

“I have forgiven the first convict and if there is anything within my powers to do, I will do. I have also forgiven Emeka Etiaba (SAN) that took this matter so personal against my person for doing nothing. I have forgiven Ikpeazu (SAN) too that maltreated me during this period of hostility,” the Judge said before convicting Metuh.

Daily Trust reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Tuesday sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment concurrently on seven count charges.

Delivering judgement in the charges of money laundering filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Metuh, Justice Okon Abang ordered Metuh to pay the sum of N366million to the federal government.

The judge ordered Metuh’s company, Destra Investment Ltd, to pay a fine of N25million. He also ordered the company to be wound up.

“From the facts placed before me and I have reviewed, convict planted thorns and cannot expect to gather flowers,” he said.

Justice Abang said he was subjected to all kinds of humiliation and attacks by Metuh’s lawyers and the media throughout the four years of the trial.

“I cannot in this forum state all the negative things I passed through in this matter. God has been so faithful to me in this matter.

“The convict and his counsel, especially Emeka Etiaba (SAN) and Ikpeazu (SAN), used every opportunity open to them to humiliate the court, writing hopeless, reckless and frivolous petitions against the court.

“They even took the matter to the international press. The day the first convict fell down, it was aired on CNN just to have unmerited sympathy, portraying the court in bad light.

“It was only God that used my immediate family to sustain me throughout the four years of hostility coming from the team of lawyers.

“It was only a few weeks to the end of the proceedings that the convict and his team of lawyers began to defend him in court. Before then, they had thoroughly humiliated me just because I discharged my function without fear or favour.

“I had nobody to speak for me except God that sustained me throughout this period of hostility meted to me by the first convict,” he added.

He said Metuh was too proud and refused to settle the case with EFCC even when confronted with the N50million he transferred to his wife, which ought to have made him sober and remorseful.

Justice Abang had earlier convicted Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Ltd on the seven-count charges filed by the EFCC against him over the receipt of N400million from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.

