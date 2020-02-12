I’ve forgiven those who pelted Buhari, others at Ogun rally, says Gov Abiodun

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun says he has forgiven those who pelted President Muhammadu Buhari and other top All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains at a presidential rally in Abeokuta, the state capital, last year.

Our correspondent recalls the 2019 APC presidential rally held at the MKO Stadium, Abeokuta, on February 11, 2019, was marred by violence and booing when some hoodlums hurled missiles at Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, former Lagos Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu among others.

Many supporters of Abiodun, who was APC gubernatorial candidate, were equally beaten and sent out of the venue.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin on Wednesday quoted Abiodun to have recounted the ordeal a year after the incident during this week edition of the State Executive Council meeting.

Abiodun described violence which marred the rally as “highest level of political intolerance” in the country.

The governor, however said, he has forgiven those who were behind the violence, saying he does not hold any grudge against anyone that played a part in the incidence of February 11, 2019.

He noted that the level of intolerance during the campaign was only part of what God had ordained so as to ensure his emergence as governor.

“I have said often times that I do not bear grudge against anybody. You are all part of the scriptures that needed to be fulfilled. So, for all those who fought us, stoned us, intimidated us, harassed us, beat us, they all had their part to play so that the scripture can be fulfilled. Accordingly, we have forgiven them, more importantly, God has crowned us with victory,” Abiodun was quoted as saying.

Abiodun opined that those who unleashed violence and played smeared campaign contributed to his victory at the polls.

He added that his administration will continue to be humble in its quest to make the state better than it met it, saying that they will continue to ensure they provide good governance to the people of the state.

“I could not believe that in this state, in which I am a bonafide son of the soil, in this state, which is a state of many first, that such a show of shame was taking place before my very eyes, in front of the Number one and Number two persons in this country, I could not just believe it.

“If with that sense of humility, God has heard our prayers and granted us victory, why do we want to change that style? I think one of the ways that we can appreciate God for this grace that he has given unto us is by performing. The people of the state has entrusted us with this mandate – that date, February 11, 2019 – for me marked the turning point in the process of us getting to this seat. It was a defining moment,” the governor said.

