ITUC-Africa demands repatriation of Africa’s stolen wealth

The International Trade Union Congress (ITUC) Africa has demanded the repatriation of Africa’s stolen wealth stashed in developed economies.

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who doubles as the president of the ITUC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba made this call during the ITUC 4th Ordinary Congress held in Abuja on Wednesday.

Detail soon

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!