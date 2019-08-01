ITTF Competition Manager pledges to project Nigeria positively

ADVERTISEMENT

Segun Peters, an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Competition Manager, on Wednesday restated his commitment to project the country’s image positively with the sport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peters is the first Nigerian to become an ITTF Competition Manager after undergoing a seminar last November in Singapore.

An ITTF Competition Manager is assigned to international competitions by the world body to oversee and give reports of happening at events.

Peters has been assigned as the second competition manager for the forthcoming 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open which would serve off on July 7, in Lagos.

Peters told NAN in Lagos that it was a dream come true for him to achieve the feat, adding that it was an advantage for Nigeria in the ping pong game.

“It was a dream come true for me last year to become the first Nigeria Competition Manager and I know it comes with a lot of commitment and hard work.

“Other Africa countries like Egypt have produced competition managers and it is a great thing that Nigeria can boost of one and many more to come.

“The position comes with a lot of responsibility and my job is to ensure that I discharged my duties with all diligence according to the ITTF ethics,” he said.

The competition manager said he was motivated by his father, John Peters, who is currently one of the foremost ITTF umpire in the country.

NAN report that John Peters, an ITTF Blue Badge referee/umpire in the country, has officiated in various international competitions, including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. (NAN)

