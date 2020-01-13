It’s unfortunate military has lost its integrity — Wike

  1. Home
By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike yesterday alleged that the military had lost its integrity because of some unprofessional personnel.

He spoke at an inter-denominational Church Service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Saint Peter’s Anglican Church,  Rumuepirikom.

“It is unfortunate that the military has lost its integrity because of some unprofessional personnel.  Nobody is afraid of the military because of their unprofessional conduct.

“Those who come to rig election or kill Rivers people,  Heaven will never remember them,” he said.

He said a reward system should be institutionalised to encourage soldiers put in their best for Nigeria.

Wike urged members of the Armed Forces to choose the right path in the interest of Nigeria.

He commended the Armed Forces for their roles in preserving the unity of the country, saying if not for their roles, kidnappers, cultists, insurgents and armed robbers would have taken over the country.

 

