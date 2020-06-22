It’s painful Obaseki left us, but APC will win Edo – Yahaya Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the September 19, 2020 governorship election of Edo State despite his feeling for “painful” exit of Governor Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Bello said this on Monday while fielding questions from journalists after a meeting of Governors of the North-central states with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The meeting was attended by Governors of Kogi, Bello, Niger, Sani Bello; Kwara, Abdulhahman Abdulrazak; Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule; and Plateau, Simon Lalong.

The governor, who spoke on the APC crisis, said: “Our party is one solid party.

“In a particular big family like that, you won’t rule out any misunderstanding in one way or the other.

“But I can assure you that our party is strong under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and as a father, he is already looking into it and I can assure you that we are going to come out very strong.

“We are going to go to Edo State and we shall win Edo state election overwhelmingly for APC, we are going to go to Ondo state and win it overwhelmingly for APC.

“We will take Anambra State and record it as a second APC state from the South East and integrate our Igbo brothers into the fold and we are going to take Ekiti and Osun once again.

“So, we are going to continue to expand our coast.

“So, APC is strong we are not divided, we are only seeing one same point from different angle and we are trying to make ourselves understand the points, that is just it, there is no misunderstanding.”

Asked whether he was afraid of the power of incumbency in Edo State, Governor Bello said: “We have seen those in power before that are dethroned, we have seen practically that President Muhammadu Buhari of APC dethrone PDP, the former President that was on seat. So, that is not any trouble at all.

“APC is going to win Edo State. But unfortunately, I really felt the leaving of my colleague, His Excellency governor Godwin Obaseki in whatever circumstance to another political party, it is painful anyway, but as a political party we are going to take it back.”

