…It’s nothing to lose sleep about — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Supreme Court’s decision of yesterday is nothing to lose sleep about.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, who spoke with our correspondent yesterday in Abuja, said the PDP would win at the end of the day.

“It is certainly our case and we are going to win it at the end of the day. So the issue of not inspecting the INEC server is only one aspect of this case before the court.

“What about the other issues of rigging that happened at the units, the wards in Kano, Niger, and others which we tendered evidences?

“I have been following this case. I have being to the court and followed up very carefully the proceedings. And with the witnesses that we have presented, I have no any fear of the PDP losing this case.

“It is obvious that nobody will say we are not going to win this case at the end of the day. So I will only appeal to our members to be very calm and patient that the success is on outside.

“I also want to say that we have confidence in the judges and they will give this judgement in favour of the PDP and Atiku,” he said.

Also speaking, counsel to the presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 23, 2019 poll, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), expressed optimism that the PDP and its candidate in the election, Atiku Abubakar would get justice at the end.

