It’s going to rain, NiMet predicts weather for Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospect of thunderstorms over Jos, Minna, Abuja, Yola, Makurdi, Bauchi and Mambilla plateau in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 38 and 17 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over Kano and Katsina during the morning hours.

It further predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and prospect of thunderstorm over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 34 to 39 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with prospect of rain over Lagos, Calabar and Port Harcourt in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 36 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over most parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

