It’s difficult for us to leave Anambra — Hausa community

The Hausa community in Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday said it would be difficult for them to leave the state for the north as directed by some elders in the region.

The community, comprising the Northern Elders Forum and the Coalition of the Northern Groups, in a statement, said they were not thinking of relocating as they had spent over four decades in the state.

Secretary to the Hausa community in the Nnewi, Sani Suleman, said his members were over 5,000.

He stated: “We have been living in the east since 1986. It will not be possible for someone after settling down in an area for decades to just wake up and relocate to his state of origin. The Almighty Allah that created Nigeria and brought us together knows the reason he did so. One person cannot just break Nigeria for his personal interest.

“As we are living here, in Nnewi, so are people from other parts of Nigeria are living in the north. And there is no way one can just get up and say easterners, go; northerners go. It is not possible,” he said.

