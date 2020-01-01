It’s a matter of when, I’ll govern Ogun — Akinlade

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gubernatorial candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in March 9 in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade says he would still lead the state as governor, insisting that it is a matter of “when ” and not “if.”

He stated this when he visited his ward in Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area, following his return to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinlade was received by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ipokia LGA, Michael Olalowo, Agosasa Ward Leader, Alh. Falade Soliu and members of Ipokia pioneer led by Alhaji Ashirudeen Maliki.

Addressing party supporters, Akinlade said despite losing the hotly – contested 2019 polls, he has no doubt that he would be Ogun governor in the future.

The former Rep did not say whether he would re-contest in 2023, but explained that he was poised to continue the ‘Mission to Rebuild Ogun State’ from where Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s government stopped.

He insisted that he and his supporters have no grudges against the leadership of All Progressives Congress.

“I have no doubt in my heart that I will be the governor of Ogun State. I believed in the mission to rebuild our dear State. What you have seen is just a sentence for those of us who understand English very well. It does not mean the sentence has finished, it is still in process. What has happened throughout the election , the Tribunal, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, is always a comma in the history of this great state.

“The sentence that we have started about the mission to rebuild and how your son will be the governor of Ogun State will sustain and maintain the mission to rebuild this state.

“All the infrastructure we have in Ogun State Capital, in Ogun West and Ogun East, I tell you that in the next 10 to 50 years to come those infrastructure will still be there and that is why I said it is not a matter of ‘if’, I will become the governor of Ogun State, but it is ‘when’,” Akinlade said.

He recalled that Amosun’s suspension from APC during the last election was because the former governor allowed him and others to contest elections in another political platform.

