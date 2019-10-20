It’s a boy! Davido announces son’s birth in UK

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Davido has announced finally the news he kept his fans waiting for since last night–the birth of his son with Chioma.

He took to Instagram to announce all the baby’s four names. He posted a photo of himself in blue scrubs holding the baby swaddled in white.

The news was much awaited after a cryptic response he posted hours earlier, stating he was in the “delivery room.”

His announcement of the birth in a UK hospital has already garnered 508,000 Instagram hearts and 72,000 comments, most of them congratulations and cheers.

