  3. It’s a boy! Davido announces son’s birth in UK
It’s a boy! Davido announces son’s birth in UK

Singer Davido has announced finally the news he kept his fans waiting for since last night–the birth of his son with Chioma.

He took to Instagram to announce all the baby’s four names. He posted a photo of himself in blue scrubs holding the baby swaddled in white.

OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!! ❤️💕

The news was much awaited after a cryptic response he posted hours earlier, stating he was in the “delivery room.”

His announcement of the birth in a UK hospital has already garnered 508,000 Instagram hearts and 72,000 comments, most of them congratulations and cheers.

