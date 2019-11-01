YIAGA boss emerges first Nigerian for UK leaders programme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Director YIAGA Africa and Convener of the Not Too Young To Run Movement, Samson Itodo, has emerged the first Nigerian to be nominated for the United Kingdom prestigious International Leaders Programme (ILP).

Itodo will join 17 other selected emerging leaders across the world for the 2019 cohort program in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the YIAGA Africa said Itodo’s work at YIAGA AFRICA has earned him recognition from international and local organizations.

In 2018, he was appointed by the Gates Foundation as a Goal keeper and honoured by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) Washington DC as a Rising Democracy leader in Africa.

The programme is in line with the UK’s vision of promoting civic leadership and building a global community of leaders.

It said the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office hosts an annual ILP for emerging leaders who are transforming their societies through social entrepreneurship, political leadership, technology, civic activism, music and arts, journalism among others.

Launched in March 2013, the ILP is designed to create and develop lasting relationships with future leaders who have an impact on the UK’s global interests.

The programme is shaped according to the broad interests of the group, and will include a range of visits, discussions, and meetings with senior British decision makers and opinion molders.

“These will include UK leaders in Government (including a visit to No 10 Downing Street, the home of the Prime Minister), Parliament, the media, civil society, education, business and industry. Most of the program is based in London but the team will take a trip to Cambridge as part of the program.

“In addition to the general program, each participant is offered an option of a bespoke two personalized program to facilitate professional development, networking and leadership,” it said.

It said that this is the first time a Nigerian will be selected for the program since it’s commencement in 2013.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App