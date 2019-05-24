ITF trains 4,000 Buachi youths, women in skills acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has trained more than 4,000 youths in Bauchi State on skills acquisition to curtail unemployment in the state.

The ITF Director-General, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed this at the graduation and presentation of Starter Packs to over 3000 youths in Bauchi under the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

Ari, who was represented by the ITF Zonal Director, Suleiman Abdullahi Ningi, therefore, urged parents to encourage their wards to embrace skill acquisition to become self-reliant.

The DG said the existing job vacancies in several sectors could not provide employment for the teeming youths roaming the streets hence the need for them to acquire skills and be self-reliant.

According to him, the ITF has trained and equipped over 450,000 Nigerians through the NISDP and other skill acquisition programmes.

“Our commitment to skill acquisition is based in the fact that it is the most sustainable solution to combatting unemployment, reducing poverty and youth restiveness in the country.’’

He added that the NISDP focused on skill acquisition to create jobs and produce a new generation of entrepreneurs that will transform the country’s socio-economic landscape.

He advised the trainees to utilise the opportunity provided to them and contribute to the development of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Zakari Nuhu Abdullahi commended ITF for providing them with the opportunity to develop and utilise their talents.

He urged his fellow trainees to further develop their skills and pass the knowledge to others.

