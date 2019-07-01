ITF targets another 20,000 Nigerians for skills acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has said it was targeting 20,000 Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory for its 2019 skills acquisition programmes to begin in August.

The fund stated that beneficiaries of the programme will be trained in 15 trades and crafts, including solar energy installation, furniture making, manure production, auto-gele and beauty care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are leather works, catering and events management, welding and fabrication, domestic electrical wiring and installation, masonry and fish farming.

A statement issued by the ITF head of Public Affairs, Suleyol Fred-Chagu stated that the fund’s Director-General, Sir Joseph Ari had disclosed this when he presented the programmes to a segment of its stakeholders in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that Ari had listed the programmes as, the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), Women Skills Empowerment Programme (WOSEP), Construction Skills Empowerment Programme (CONSEP), Skills Training Empowerment Programme for the Physically Challenged (STEPP-C), Passion to Profession Programme (P2PP) and Agri-preneurship Training.

The statement added that the time frame for the implementation of some of the 2019 programmes had been extended from three months to six months to ensure proper learning, adding that “like earlier beneficiaries of its skills acquisition programmes, all 2019 trainees will be empowered with the necessary tools to start up their trades.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App