ITF graduates, empowers 200 trainees with start-up packs in Ebonyi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF), on Thursday in Abakaliki, graduated 200 trainees of its three-month intensive skills acquisition programme and empowered them with start-up packs.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the end of the eighth phase of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in Ebonyi, the Area Manager, ITF Abakaliki Area Office, Mrs Ifeyinwa Osagie, described NISDP as one of the flagship programmes of ITF.

Osagie further said that the fund was also using the programme to accelerate the acquisition of technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills, create jobs, reduce unemployment and transform the economic landscape of the country.

“This is in line with the policy direction of President Muhammdau Buhari’s administration and a total of 300 Ebonyi youths will benefit from the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Two hundred of the youths have successfully passed through a three-month intensive skills acquisition programme in catering and events management, tiling/production and laying of interlocking, furniture making, among others.

“The rest of the trainees will graduate at the end of the six-month training,” Osagie said.

She said that ITF will present the trainees with start-up packs to enable them to start their own businesses.

Mr Joseph Ari, the Director General/Chief Executive of ITF, described NISDP as one of the numerous skills acquisition intervention programmes introduced and implemented by the fund to facilitate Federal Government’s initiative on job and wealth creation.

Ari, represented by Mrs Aje Adetola, the ITF Director of SERVICOM, said that NISDP focused on skills acquisition to create jobs and breed a new generation of entrepreneurs.

The state Acting Commissioner, Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring, Mr Uchenna Orji, commended ITF for the initiative and its overall contribution in providing jobs for youths in the state.

Miss Amaka Alice, one of the trainees, thanked the fund for the prompt release of the start-up packs, which included cooking gas and beautification tools, among others. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App