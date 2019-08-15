It is too early to start 2023 politics, Ohaneze tells Igbos

ADVERTISEMENT

The socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo has warned the Igbo people, especially the youths against heating up the polity by discussing the 2023 presidential election, saying it was too early for such move, even when the 2019 election outcome is still being contested in court.

While speaking with Journalists in Yenagoa on Thursday, the Coordinator, Ohaneze youth wing in South South region, Chief Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, urged the people of the Igbo nation to always seek the opinion of the elders and national leaders of Ohaneze, Chief Nnie Nwodo, before engaging some national discourse.

He condemned the situation where some youths have already moved around endorsing people for 2023 presidency, saying such activities is a distraction to the people of the area.

“We want to call the pubic to disregard any statement made by the so called ‘Ohaneze youths’ because they are moving around tarnishing the image of our organization and Igbo nation, that is why we urge Igbo people all over the world to work towards ensuring peace in Igbo land.

“We should not talk about politics of 2023 for now, the issues arising from the last election is being contested in court, so we should not heat up the polity by starting another campaign”.

“Igbo youths should not be interested in 2023 politics for now, what should bother us most is the peace in Igbo land, so let’s work towards it and put our house in order,” he said.

