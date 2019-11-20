It is now difficult to loot public funds — Sagay

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, on Wednesday said it is now difficult to steal public funds, due to the efficacy of the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He made this known at the Abuja headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when he led other members of PACAC on a visit to its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sagay commended the effort of the EFCC under the leadership of Magu in fighting corruption and recovery of looted funds back into government coffers.

He called on President Buhari to re-submit the name of the acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu to the Senate, for confirmation as substantive head of the anti-graft agency.

He said since taking over the leadership of the Commission in late 2015, Magu has demonstrated firmness and courage in the fight against corruption.

He said, “The EFCC (under Magu) is a body that has surpassed every other organization, past and present, in the fight against corruption.”

He said, “When something is good; when you see merit, dedication, courage…I think it’s (not fair) to say you are looking for something else.

“In our view, the acting chairman deserves everything, including being given a substantive appointment. Magu is an uncompromising person, as far as corruption is concerned. We (PACAC) are solidly behind Magu and the EFCC”.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App