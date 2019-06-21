IT firm trains 2,000 tech enthusiasts in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

About 2,000 young technology enthusiasts have participated in the 2019 edition of Tech Summit in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Tagged “Tech Summit Ogun”, the programme organized by an Information Technology (IT) firm, Verve Tree, which held recently trained young minds on sustainable branding, access to information and financing to scale-up business in the IT world.

The Chief Executive of Officer of Verve Tree, Olaniyi Ayoola, explained that this year’s edition with theme ‘Disruptive Innovations: Impact and Sustainability of Startups’, was an improvement on the maiden edition held last year.

Ayoola said the organizer had partnered with Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Philip Consulting and Fintech Associates which contributed to enrich this year’s edition of the summit.

“After last year’s success and our subsequent engagements over the last 12 months with various startups in the state, we found out that most of them do not have the required information on how to scale-up their startups and how to sustain what they have started. That’s what led to this year’s edition,” the CEO said.

The summit featured four sessions, four panel sessions, side exhibitions and the official launch of Verve Tree hub.

