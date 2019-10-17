‘…It compromises merit’

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior public servant said the allocation of employment slots to the National Assembly compromised merit and was responsible for the low quality of civil servants in the country.

He said: “The reason there is huge amount of uproar around quality of people who go to organizations like FIRS, NNPC, CBN and others that are identified as so called lucrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It lowers the criteria for employment. It violates Federal Character Commission because most of these jobs will go through narrow constituencies of people who are now assigning this or allocating this responsibility to cronies or relations. It violates all standards of decency. It compromises the quality of people who should be in various services.“

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App