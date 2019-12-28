ISWAP executions: Let’s unite against terrorists, Buhari urges Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on all Nigerians to be united against terrorists and avoid unhelpful conspiracy theories that serve the interest of Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

President Buhari, who made the call yesterday in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, appealed to Nigerians not to let terrorists divide the country along religious lines, following execution of some Christians and Muslims by the ISWAP.

The president said: “I am profoundly saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities.”

Buhari said the terrorists have no clearly defined agenda except the pursuit of evil through indiscriminate murder of innocent people, contrary to the teachings of Islam, which prohibits massacre.

