ISWAP executes 11 captives on Christmas Day

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) yesterday executed 11 captives mostly Christian faithful, saying it was a revenge for the killing of their leaders on Christmas day.

Our correspondent learnt that Ahmad Salkida who constantly report activities of the insurgents confirmed the execution in his verified Twitter handle yesterday.

The terrorist group claimed that it spared the lives of two persons that appeared in the earlier video. “As the celebrations of Christmas wound up in Nigeria, the Islamic State West Africa Province, (ISWAP) released a video of its execution of 11 captives, most of whom were Christians.

“But it did not give their names. However, a careful assessment of the video revealed that Suwaiba Kashimu from Nasarawa State, and one other male, were apparently not amongst those killed on Christmas day, Salkida said.”

It was further gathered that ISWAP, however gave two reasons for the executions, despite its swift, abrupt and shocking nature, saying “We killed them as a revenge for the killings of our leaders, including Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.”

