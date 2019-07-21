Islamic society calls for national security summit

ADVERTISEMENT

The Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society has called for an urgent national security summit to resolve the prevailing insecurity in the country.

Speaking through the National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Mosque, Abuja, Ustaz Adeyemi Fuad, yesterday in Abuja at the 12th Executive Walimatul-Quran and 11th Nigeria Muslim Merit Award presentation, the society whose areas of activities cut across Education-Islamic and Western-Dawah as well as other Islamic activities, decried the spate of insecurity in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cleric further called on the federal government to organise the summit with leaders of thought from the six geo-political zones of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is disheartening to see the level of insecurity in the land, almost every day, cases of kidnapping and killings are reported in the dailies. We call on our government to convene what I term National Security Summit,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that all stakeholders including religious, traditional, civil societies and the academia must also be carried along in order to achieve lasting results.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App