Islamic organisation calls for release of Sowore

The youth wing of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) has called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omowole Sowore and other detainees that have been granted bail by a competent court of law.

Chairman of Ansar-Ud-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN), Northern States Council, Professor Bashir Adeniyi Omipidan, noted that it was imperative for the Federal Government to obey court orders and release those granted bail, while adding that government can re-arraign those who went against their bail terms or anyone that it has cogent reason to prosecute.

Speaking ahead of ADYAN 2019 Northern State Council Conference and Awards Ceremony billed for Funtua, Katsina state, the professor of law tasked Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to enable it guide Nigeria to prosperity.

He urged those adversely affected by the Federal Government’s border closure to persevere, noting that the policy is for the overall good of the nation.

According to Prof. Omipidan, their visit to Medium Security Custodian Center, Funtua is part of Ansar-Ud-Deen programmes across the country to visit the less privileged, share their feeling, show them love and make them feel as vital part of the society.

“ADYAN Northern States Council is not oblivious of the fact that Omoyele Sowore and some other persons are still in detention despite court granted bail, we call on the Federal Government to arraign those who have not been tried to court, while allowing those who have already been granted bail to go home.

“We are equally not opposed to rearrest of anyone on bail if there are reasons to suspect that condition of such bail have been flouted.

“This should however, be carried out in accordance with the rule of law. A person remain suspect until convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction but as at this moment, Omoyele Sowore is still a suspect who has been granted bail by the court and should be released,” he said.

