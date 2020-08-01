Islamic leaders decry mosque closure in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State on Friday lamented that COVID-19 had denied them access to their mosques during the Sallah.

They, however, prayed for speedy solution to the COVID-19 problem in the state and Nigeria in general, to allow Muslims return to congregational worship.

The league in a message issued by its Secretary General, Sheikh (Imam) Tajudeen Adewunmi, urged the faithful to obey protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Lamenting the effects of COVID-19 on religious activities, the body said: “As was the case during the Eid-l-Fitri, this year’s Eid-l-Adha prayer was observed in our different homes which tactically denied us the usual inspiring eid sermons (khutbah), exchange of pleasantries as well as the supplications from the imams at the eid grounds.

“May Allah SWT reward our compliance with His pleasure and accept all our prayers,” they said.

While praying for quick recovery of those that have contracted the virus, the Islamic leaders said: “As we celebrate, let us remember those who nurse one ailment or the other, especially those who have been confirmed Covid-19 positive.

“We pray Allah SWT to grant all the sick quick and lasting recovery. And may Allah cleanse our land of all ailments and diseases.”

The body lauded the state government’s efforts towards curbing the spread of the virus in the state.

“We will also use this occasion of Eid-l-Adha to appreciate our governor, Prince Dapo Abiodu and his team on their pragmatic and dynamic approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, we thank them for assiduously working towards ensuring that our state is free of the virus.

“We pray Allah (SWT) to further ease their tasks for a successful governance. We pray Allah to continue to sustain our spiritual leaders with right guidance, abundant wisdom and acceptance of iba’dah and supplications.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App