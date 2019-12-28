Is US religious tag on Nigeria right?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the United States tagged Nigeria among intolerant religious countries. Some Nigerians comment on the matter.

Abubakar Tsav, 81, retired Commissioner of Police, Makurdi

The US is unfair to Nigeria by tagging it as intolerant on religious matters. It’s all an attempt to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari to soft pedal in his fight against corruption. Zakzaky and his wife were arrested and charged to court for committing criminal offences and not because they belong to a religious sect.

The Nigerian opposition leaders and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are misinforming American legislators about true happenings in Nigeria which is generally smeared with falsehood. It is truly unfortunate.

The American government will not tolerate what is happening in Nigeria in their own country. It’s all hypocrisy and a design to discredit President Buhari because of his uncompromising stand against corruption. The recent conviction of Dr. Orji Kalu and the many ongoing criminal cases now in court against some former governors and politicians must have also sparked off these false allegations against Nigeria by the USA. It’s all ojoro.

Denen Achussa, 37, Journalist, Makurdi

I’ve never been a witness to religious intolerance, except maybe what I read; not even on the side of the government of my country as alleged by the US government. I know that we have hypocrites all over Nigeria, most of who pretend to be more Christian than Jesus, more Islamic than Prophet Mohammed. Yes, I know that the so-called Christian population is docile that they don’t ask for anything only to complain. I also know that at critical times, no one cares about religion and or tribe in Nigeria. The United States should stop, if at all it is churning out what I have been reading in the media, efforts to use Nigeria and shine. They’ve refused to sell arms to us to fight Boko Haram terrorists and should not justify their action with spurious allegations.

Catherine Gabriel, 25, Teacher, Osogbo

It is wrong for the United States to tag Nigeria, an intolerant nation in religious matters. Nigeria and Nigerians are religious minded. Some people may have misguided the US in taking that decision. Let them tell us the reason for that to take that stance. There is freedom of worship in the country for both the Muslims and the Christians. Both faiths relate as social human beings.

Rev. Fr. (Dr) Clement Ogunlusi, 52, lecturer, Department of Religious Studies, Ekiti State University

The United States in their view can’t be right. People in Nigeria in the real sense of it are not religious intolerant. We all accommodate ourselves. It is wrong to tag Nigeria intolerant in religious matters but some elements in the country may be intolerant, but not the country. The majority of Nigerians are very tolerant in religious matters

Farouk Ahmad Shehu, 60 , lecturer, College Of Education, Sokoto

The US labeling Nigeria as religious intolerant is not right. The country has diverse religious groups and freedom to worship. People practice the religion of their choice without undue interference except those who go contrary to laws of the land.

We go to schools with those who don’t even have a belief. Therefore, their assertion is not true.

Shafaatu Yunusa, 35, Founder, Intercede Special Education Foundation, Sokoto

What the US said of Nigeria is their own belief about the country it is not the fact. All major religious practices in Nigeria have their cardinal teachings and the people strongly adhere to it.

So, there is no justification labeling Nigeria as intolerant regarding religion. It’s just their own belief not a reality.

Esther Ihotu George, 20, court clerk, Makurdi

I’m in complete support of the United States position on the matter. Nigerians are adherents to religion. The doctrines, teachings and beliefs within the various sects of the Muslim and Christian churches differ.

