Is Kano becoming hideout for criminals?

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past few months, security operatives have arrested many suspected criminals who either perpetrated crimes in Kano or use the state as hideout.

Although, there are indigenes who commit various crimes, the number of suspected criminals arrested by security operatives, who confessed to have come to Kano to either commit crimes or hide has drawn the attention of many.

Some of the suspected criminals who were arrested in Kano in recent times include;

Kidnappers of Magajin Daura

The Magajin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba who is also an in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide was kidnapped in Daura in May 2019 while his kidnappers were arrested in Kano.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari in conjunction with Kano state Police Command rescued the victim after spending two months in the kidnappers’ custody.

Arrest of Wadume

The Taraba state suspected Kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu also known as Wadume was also arrested by the Police in Kano.

Wadume was declared ‘wanted’ by the police after a crisis in Ibbi town of Taraba State in which three police officers lost their lives and five sustained various degrees of injuries.

After the police arrested Wadume, he was said to have escaped after a clash between police operatives conveying him and some military officers at a check-point in Taraba.

The police re-arrested Wadume in his hideout in Layin Mai Allo, Hotoro in Kano.

Abductors of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi’s grandson

The Police also arrested an abductor of the grandson of the popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in Kano five days after the abduction of the three-year-old boy.

The kidnapper abducted the child during the 2020 Eidul-Fitri prayer led by the cleric in his residence in Bauchi.

Operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) led by Muhammad Alhassan arrested the kidnapper in a hotel room with N2.5 million he collected as a ransom and rescued the child.

Why Kano?

The number of arrests made has drawn attention as to whether Kano is becoming a ‘hideout for criminals’.

Daily Trust reviewed some factors that might be responsible for this and the effort of the security operatives in tackling the issue.

Population

A public affairs analyst, Malam Abdullahi Muhammad Bashir attributed the issue to the population of the ancient city.

He said: “Kano as a commercial city welcomes people from different places. People come from different places within Nigeria and abroad to stay or even do business. This is why the city has a high concentration of residents.

“People can come to Kano and stay in a community for long without even knowing some people because of the very high population”

New settlements

On his part, another resident, Malam Ali Sanusi attributed the issues to increase in new settlements in the state.

He said: “From my view, I think all these have to do with new settlements. People are occupying the new settlements either on ownership or rent.

“This is why people do not question new faces because it is becoming normal to see new people in those places. People are not concerned about knowing their neighbours anymore.”

Community leaders’ complacency

A resident, Malam Khalid Gambo faulted community leaders in handling their community affairs.

He said: “Unlike before, community leaders have stopped verifying new people who have come to stay in their communities.

“This includes people buying houses, plots, apartments, or even renting.

“The community leaders have handed over such responsibilities to accommodation agents and it is not in their interest to know the people coming into the community as far as they can hit their gain.

“Most times, the agents and their customers would seal deals without consulting the community custodians. All they would look out for is the stipend they get from the deal,” he said.

According to him, this has made it easy for unknown people to purchase houses or even rent apartments without the community leaders knowing them.

The Police role

On its part, the Kano State Police Command said the successes were recorded using adequate working strategies as well as support from sister security agencies in the state.

The spokesman of the Kano Police Command, ASP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa told Daily Trust that the Police, “is using good strategies and tools that help in tracking down perpetrators of crimes and arrest them.

“We are also enjoying support from other counterparts in sister security agencies to track down any criminal that has come to Kano to either commit a crime or hide.

“The people of Kano are also giving us adequate support in the discharge of our duty”

ASP Kiyawa called on the people of the state to report suspicious persons or movements to the police for quick action.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App