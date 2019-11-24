Is immorality now the order of the day?

ADVERTISEMENT

We, as a people, used to be so cultured and well behaved, I believe we still are. But that is not the case anymore. Immorality is now the order of the day. Even the elders who ought to put us on the right path have started going astray themselves.

The Queen’s College saga really got me thinking. Is this what it has come to? A secondary school girl fixing artificial eyelash and painting her nails to school and her mother was bold to physically fight because her daughter was turned back, really! Every school has rules and regulations. The dress code in secondary schools can be said to be simple and self-explanatory. Students are not even expected to keep long nails talk more of fixing eyelashes and painting the nails. The girl’s mother did not see any wrong in what her daughter did and this is what baffles me. As parents, we need to get our acts right and stop indulging our children’s bad behaviour. They are the leaders of tomorrow and should be trained as such.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omobolaji Salami, Lagos State

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App