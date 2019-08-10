Irregularities mar Bayelsa local governments election

ADVERTISEMENT

Irregularities have marred today’s local government election exercise ongoing in Bayelsa State, as voting materials are yet to reach several voting units in the state as at the time of filing this report.

Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC) had finally fixed the local government poll in the state after series of court orders and litigations by some opposition parties.

At most of the units visited in Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama local government areas of the state, materials and election officials were not on ground.

At Odi, ward 3 unit 1, where the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Tonye Emmanuel Isenah cast his vote, voting had already been concluded at about 11 am.

The main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had pulled out of the election due to what they termed as compromise in the appointment of the members of the state electoral commission by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote, Speaker of the state House of Assembly said the election was very peaceful in all the three units in Odi community.

He said: “I have cast my vote. I voted in my normal voting unit, Odi unit 2, ward 3 and the place was peaceful, election credible.

“There was a massive turnout, voters queued behind me and we all voted for the candidates of our choice. Materials came on time, as I’m talking, sorting and casting of votes is ongoing,” Isenah said.

