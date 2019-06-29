Breaking News
Air Force kills terrorists, destroys hideouts at Gobara, Bakassi in Borno
Irate youths block INC election venue in Bayelsa

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
Some of the INC election delegates waiting at Gabriel Okara Cultural centre for security to clear the youths before they move to Ijaw house for election.

Irate youths have blocked the Ijaw National Council (INC) election accreditation venue and prevented delegates gaining access to election venue.

The youths, believed to be sponsored by politicians, are trying to obstruct the election from holding today.

The INC is the highest socio-cultural organization in Ijaw land, and delegates from Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ondo, Delta and other states where Ijaw groups are found, gathered in Yenagoa since yesterday to elect their leaders.

It was gathered that the delegates were determined to elect an independent candidate, different from Bayelsa State-sponsored ones, to pilot the affairs of the organization.

As at the time of filing this report, several delegates were still being blocked at Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, where accreditation took place, from being conveyed to Ijaw House for the main election.

Meanwhile, security agencies are trying to contain the irate youths from accessing the main complex.

