Iraq holds massive funeral for late Iranian general, Soleimani

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of Iraqis, including senior politicians, attended the funeral of a top Iranian general and Iraqi militiamen in Baghdad on Saturday, following a U.S. airstrike that sharply escalated tensions across the region.

The attack near Baghdad airport killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the deputy head of Iraq’s Muslim Shiite militia Hashd al-Shaabi, along with six other Iran-allied militiamen.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the bodies of those killed in the strike were carried inside caskets onto military vehicles in a funeral procession led by Iraqi militiamen holding the Iraqi flag and banners of militias backed by Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdel-Mahdi, and Hadi al-Amiri, a senior leader in Hashd al-Shaabi, were in attendance.

Angry mourners chanted anti-U.S. slogans such as “Death to America!” and called for revenge.

Others raised placards reading: “We all are Soleimani and al-Mohandes.”

Iraqi army helicopters flew overhead as part of tight security. Authorities had deployed hundreds of security personnel and closed main streets in the capital for the funeral, witnesses said.

The bodies are to be flown later Saturday to the holy Shiite provinces of Karbala and Najaf in southern Iraq for similar funeral processions, according to Iraqi media.

Afterwards, the slain Iraqi militiamen are to be buried in a major Shiite cemetery in Najaf, while the body of Soleimani will be flown to Iran for burial in his hometown, the reports said.

Soleimani was considered one of Iran’s most influential military leaders, wielding influence in Iraq, Syria, and other parts of the Middle East where Iran has a foothold.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has threatened the U.S. with “harsh retaliation” for his killing, while U.S. President, Donald Trump, defended his decision to order the deadly strike by saying he had taken action “to stop a war.”

Iraqi President, Barhan Salih, on Saturday, called for regional and international cooperation to defuse tensions, state news agency INA said.

He made his appeal during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The U.S., nonetheless, braced for retaliation, as Washington called on American citizens to depart Iraq “immediately.”

On Saturday, Britain also warned its citizens against travel to Iraq or Iran.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated since Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated U.S. sanctions in what his administration calls a “maximum pressure campaign. (dpa/NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App