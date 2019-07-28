Breaking News
‘Iran’s call for release of El-Zakzaky an insult to Nigeria’

The Campaign for Democracy, CD, a pro-democracy group, has condemned the Islamic Republic of Iran for calling on the Federal Government to release Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky for medical treatment abroad.

The Secretary-General of the group, Alhaji Abdullahi Jabi, said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

Jabi descried the call by Iran as illegal and an insult to all Nigerians.

“Nigeria is not a banana republic. We are a sovereign nation governed by law. Therefore, the call by Iran is provocative and may cause diplomatic row with Nigeria if not handled well,” he said

He, however, said the call was not a surprise as the Iran serves as the world headquarters of the Shiites Islamic Group, which El-Zakzaky’s group, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), is affiliated to.

The Seceratry-General also condemned members of IMN over their series of violent protests in Abuja to demand the release of their detained leader, saying that many innocent Nigerians have lost their lives and property in the process. (NAN)

