Iran: IGP places policemen on red alert nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, in a statement said this followed the intelligence report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General, some domestic interests were planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

He said consequently, zonal AIGs and police command commissioners had been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

Mba said the police commanders were directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens and foreigners, especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

He said the IGP assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security, while warning all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

