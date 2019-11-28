IPPIS: Unilorin ASUU sets up monitoring team to ensure members don’t register

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Ilorin chapter of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) said it has set up a monitoring team to ensure that its members adhere to non participation in the in Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPS) which commenced at the university.

ASUU chairperson at Unilorin Professor Moyosore Ajao, however, insisted that his colleagues did not participate in the exercise.

Ajao in a statement thanked members for remaining resolute to the Congress’ decision not to have anything to do with the IPPIS until further directives are given by the National body.

“As stated at our Congress, the position of our Union on IPPIS has not changed. We say no to forceful enrollment on IPPIS. The struggle is not against integrity or fight against corruption but in defence of our autonomy and capturing of peculiarities of academics on the template.

“Non academic staff are those that registered. It might be the VIce Chancellor who is a political appointee that registered with them. We don’t have CONUA at UNILORIN. They are seeking relevant; they are dissidents,” Ajao stated.

While appealing to their members Ajao said, “We appeal to our members to consciously and continually be on guard as some sponsored elements from within and outside the Union are trying to distract us from our noble objectives. They will not succeed because our collective will and sincerity will see us through.

“Congress members should be aware that our branch, being strategic, is very key to those who wants to break our rank using various methods. There is no amount of intimidation that would make us surrender our collective decision to salvage the university system.

“Let me assure you that a monitoring team is being constituted to ensure total compliance with the resolution of our union. We all need to remember that, together we bargain and as individuals, we beg. For our Union makes us strong.”

But Daily Trust findings however reveals that members of the union did not reach a consensus during the congress on either to register or not in the exercise.

It was learnt that some professors left the congress saying they cannot allow their salary to be delayed hence, insisted on registering during the exercise.

