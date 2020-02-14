IPPIS: Reps charges BPSR to resolve ASUU/FG impasse

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Service Matters has directed the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to urgently wade into the lingering dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Sani Bala, gave the charge yesterday in Abuja when he led members of the committee on an oversight visit to the bureau’s office.

The Federal Government and the University lecturers have been at loggerheads of the insistence of the former that all government workers be on the IPPIS and the later refusing to shift ground.

Daily Trust reports that some ASUU members across many universities have however, registered on the IPPIS.

Bala, expressed dismay over ASUU’s directive asking its members not to enrol for a ‘noble’ policy like IPPIS, which seeks to entrench accountability, and fight corruption in public service.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“There is the need for BPSR to quickly mediate into the FG/ASUUU row with a view to arriving at an amicable resolution that will be satisfactory for both parties,” Bala said.

The Committee also applauded the bureau for championing, implementing and monitoring critical administrative and fiscal reforms that are geared towards enhancing the efficiency of service-delivery in the federal civil service.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, told the lawmakers that the Bureau is working assiduously to bring both the FG and ASUU to the negotiation table, so as to amicably resolve the impasse, within a short time.

Arabi also solicited for increased budgetary allocation to enable the bureau perform some of its statutory obligations and other essential activities successfully.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App