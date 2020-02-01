  1. Home
  3. IPPIS: Makurdi varsity ASUU threatens to down tool
IPPIS: Makurdi varsity ASUU threatens to down tool

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) on Friday resolved to down tools if the Federal Government fails to pay their monthly entitlements on account of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU Chairman, FUAM chapter, Dr. Ameh Ejembi, handed the threat in an interview with newsmen shortly after the union meeting held at the university.

“If the Federal Government stops our salaries because of IPPIS, we will down tools the following minute because the principle is that if there is no pay there won’t be work. We will not continue with work if nothing is paid to us for what we have already done,” he said.

Ejembi noted that lecturers enrolled on IPPIS is a violation of the autonomy of universities and a contradiction of the superiority of the Governing Councils in the control and management of university funds, employment, discipline and promotion of staff.

