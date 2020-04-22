IPPIS: Buhari approves payment of withheld lecturers’ salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved immediate payment of two months of withheld salaries of university lecturers who failed to enroll on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Members of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), who refused to enroll into the IPPIS had their salaries withheld for February and March.

The decision of the president was, however, communicated by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, in a statement signed by his (Ngige) media aide, Emmanuel Nzowimu.

According to the statement, President Buhari also directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed and the Accountant General of the Federation to immediately effect the payment of February and March salaries to university lecturers.

Ngige said the payment would cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic on lecturers and their families.

He added, “All Vice Chancellors are to revalidate affected lecturers’ BVN and forward to Accountant-General of the Federation for the payment.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App