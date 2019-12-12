IPPIS: ASUU to embark on strike if FG stops salary of lecturers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the Federal Government stops the payment of salaries of its members for resisting to enrol on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this in Abuja at a press conference on the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of the union held at the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, between December 7 and 8, 2019.

The union noted that its team of experts designed a unique prototype of the IPPIS for the university system “University Transparency and Accountability Solution,” which it urged the Federal Government to implement in universities rather than IPPIS.

Prof. Ogunyemi added that the UTAS which was designed by a team of crack software engineers, are based in the Nigerian universities, unlike the IPPIS, would address the uniqueness of the university system, particularly the flexibility of the payroll and personnel management.

Ogunyemi said, “We salute the courage of our members for resisting the tactics of the Accountant-General of the Federation to cunningly migrate them to the IPPIS platform.

“As resolved at the ASUU-NEC meeting at FUT Minna, should the Accountant-General make bold his threat of stopping the salaries of our members, the union shall activate its standing resolution of “No Pay, No Work.”

“NEC did not only reiterate its unequivocal rejection of the IPPIS as an ill-wind that will blow the Nigerian university system no good, it also resolved that no amount of blackmail, intimidation and outright misinformation of the Nigerian public will make ASUU lose focus on its historic role as the conscience of the university system,” ASUU said.

To this end, the union deliberated that “ASUU will resist government’s attempt to repudiate any aspect of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, which provides a blueprint for the revitalisation of the Nigerian universities. The future of Nigeria depends on it.”

“The FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Understanding 2013 indicates that N1.3tn will be massively injected into public universities to address the rot and decay documented by the Federal Government-sponsored NEEDS assessment in 2012.”

