IPPIS: ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary directive

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened that its members will stop work following the recent decision by the Federal Government to stop the release of funds for payment of January salaries to its members in Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education who failed to key into new payment system.

ASUU said that it would activate it’s resolution on a “no pay, no work” in response to the FG.

The federal government had directed the minister of Finance and Budget Zainab Ahmad, through the Director of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Olusegun Olufehinti, to stop payment of salaries to lecturers who failed to register on the IPPIS.

ASUU’s President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, told Daily Trust over the weekend that the union doesn’t have the copy of the letter yet, ”until it is confirmed but our union has an answer to that.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

”We are not bothered. We have a long standing resolution. It is very simple, we had a resolution reached at the Federal University Technology Minna, that if government should stop salaries of our members on the account of IPPIS memo which we have rejected and to truncate ongoing dialogue, that we will not hesitate to invoke our long standing resolution of no pay, no work, that is our response,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App