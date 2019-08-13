IPOB warns Ebonyi governor against clampdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday warned the Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Umahi, to desist from clamping down on its members.

The IPOB, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful, and made available to our reporter in Abakaliki, said the governor was being naive to their genuine cause in the state and beyond.

The group, however, denied that its protest carried out in Abakiliki two weeks ago was against the governor but the federal government owing to some fresh policies it initiated especially on the controversial plan to establish ruga in the South East.

Our reporter learnt that IPOB’s warning is coming two days after Governor Umahi announced a clampdown on the activities of the group in the state.

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leadership worldwide consider it imperative to issue a straight warning to David Umahi that if any IPOB family member goes missing, attacked or detained that Umahi’s immediate family will bear the brunt of our anger.

“He should pray that nothing happens to any Biafran in Ebonyi state or else we will set an ugly example with him.

“There is no doubt that IPOB is a peaceful organization and not a terrorist group.

