  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IPOB sit-at-home order obeyed in Asaba, Onitsha, defied in P/Court
ADVERTISEMENT

IPOB sit-at-home order obeyed in Asaba, Onitsha, defied in P/Court

By Victor Sorokwu, Asaba, Titus Eleweke, Awka & Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt   Published Date

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra yesterday grounded business and economic activities in Asaba, Delta State Capital and environs.

Schools and shops were also shut down compliance with the order in areas like Oko, Okwe, Bonsaac, Oduke, Abraka park, Akwebunu, Jarret, Cable Point, Traffic Light.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order recorded total compliance in Nnewi, Onitsha and Ekwulobia in Anambra State, but was partially complied with in Awka, the state capital.

The major markets in Nnewi and Onitsha, banks and schools were shut in compliance with the directive.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Festus Ezeamaka of St. Jude Parish Nnewi, was reportedly  attacked by the IPOB members while on his way to celebrate  Assension mass at his parish. He was said to have been rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

In Onitsha, the popular Ochanja market was locked; while private and public offices were shut.

In Awka, major shops and banks were closed, but people were seen going about their normal business.

Our correspondent reports that men and officers of the police, army and civil defence were on patrol of major streets in the state capital.

Residents of Port Harcourt and its environs defiled the sit-at-home order.

The order was not complied with in areas like Ikokwu, Mile 1, Mile 2 , Mile 3 and Mile 4, Borokiri, Gambia Street  and Timber market where there is a large concentration of Igbo folks.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.