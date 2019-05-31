IPOB sit-at-home order obeyed in Asaba, Onitsha, defied in P/Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra yesterday grounded business and economic activities in Asaba, Delta State Capital and environs.

Schools and shops were also shut down compliance with the order in areas like Oko, Okwe, Bonsaac, Oduke, Abraka park, Akwebunu, Jarret, Cable Point, Traffic Light.

The order recorded total compliance in Nnewi, Onitsha and Ekwulobia in Anambra State, but was partially complied with in Awka, the state capital.

The major markets in Nnewi and Onitsha, banks and schools were shut in compliance with the directive.

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Festus Ezeamaka of St. Jude Parish Nnewi, was reportedly attacked by the IPOB members while on his way to celebrate Assension mass at his parish. He was said to have been rushed to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

In Onitsha, the popular Ochanja market was locked; while private and public offices were shut.

In Awka, major shops and banks were closed, but people were seen going about their normal business.

Our correspondent reports that men and officers of the police, army and civil defence were on patrol of major streets in the state capital.

Residents of Port Harcourt and its environs defiled the sit-at-home order.

The order was not complied with in areas like Ikokwu, Mile 1, Mile 2 , Mile 3 and Mile 4, Borokiri, Gambia Street and Timber market where there is a large concentration of Igbo folks.

