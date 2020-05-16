IPOB: Kanu battling for relevance —Psychologist

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is battling for relevance by spreading fake news, capable of causing ethnic distrust.

Kanu’s Ideology, according to an Obafemi Awolowo University Psychologist, Mr. Peter O.S, is embedded in brainwashing his followers into believing that he is their messiah and he would do anything to cause ethnicity war.

The proscribed IPOB leader, last year, claimed that the undue influence of Yoruba Muslims in the affairs of Yorubaland will mark the end of Yoruba as a great race.

Similarly, last week, during a live Facebook broadcast, he asked the South West (Yoruba) leaders to, without delay, demand the whereabouts of their son, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He revealed that Nigeria’s Vice President was sick and not in Aso Rock, but the revelation turned out to be a false claim after the VP attend series of meeting physically and through video conferencing.

Analysing Kanu, Mr. Peter confirmed that the symptoms of mental disorders found in Kanu are strong feelings of anger, which make him always express extreme anger.

He added that: “these traits are similar to those found in Jim Jones, the infamous American preacher and faith healer turned cult leader who conspired with his inner circle to direct a mass murder-suicide of his followers in Jonestown, Guyana.”

The Ife psychologist advised that “If Kanu submits himself for further examination, it is possible that we find more traits of insanity in him.

“From the above, I have been able to establish that he has delusions, hallucinations, strong feelings of anger, denial of obvious issues and confused thinking but there could be more.”

