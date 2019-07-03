IPMAN warns of fuel scarcity over recertification charges

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Minna Depot, has raised an alarm over an attempt to create artificial fuel scarcity by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with the imposition of 10k per litre recertification charges.

The crisis began Monday when IPMAN refused to pay N4000 per truck that arrived at the Minna depot on bridging arrangement.

Following IPMAN’s stance, the laboratory department of the corporation refused to stamp and recertify the products for final dispatch to their respective filling stations.

Daily Trust learnt that due to the faceoff, 39 tankers loaded with fuel were held up at the Minna NNPC depot on Monday as the NNPC withheld the recertification for onward discharge at designated filling stations.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, state chairman of IPMAN, Minna Depot, Alhaji Adamu Ahmed Erena, said he learnt that the directive over recertification charges emanated from Abuja headquarters of the corporation.

He accused the corporation of trying to hike fuel prices through the back door, warning that any attempt to do so would be resisted by his members.

“There is an increase in petroleum products price in Minna depot which serves Niger and Kebbi states. We woke up this morning only to be told that we should pay N4000 recertification fee. Where are our marketers going to recoup the money from if we pay the amount? It amounts to increase in price of petroleum products,” he noted.

The chairman said the association has resolved not to pay the charges insisting that if there is increase in prices the NNPC management should officially communicate it to the association.

“As you can see there are many tankers parked at the depot because the NNPC refused to carry out laboratory test to certify them for dispatch of products at filling stations,” he said.

